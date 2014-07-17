MOVES-Zurich Insurance, Fitch Solutions, 3i Group, Tullett Prebon

July 17 The following financial services
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
The Swiss insurance company said it had appointed Patrick
Cohen as head of customer and distribution for its general
insurance (GI) business
FITCH SOLUTIONS
The distribution channel for rating agency Fitch Ratings'
content said it appointed Brian Filanowski as its global product
head.
3I GROUP PLC
The London-based private equity and venture capital company
said it appointed Caroline Banszky as a non-executive director
PEEL HUNT
The UK-based brokerage appointed Kathy Boate as head of
retail capital markets and Indy Bhattacharrya as head of UK IPO
origination.
TULLETT PREBON
The British interdealer broker has appointed a former
executive at Nomura, John Phizackerley, as chief
executive. Phizackerley replaces Terry Smith and will need to
lead the company through one of the toughest periods of
structural change in its history.
FUNDING CIRCLE
Bob Steel, the chief executive of corporate finance firm
Perella Weinberg, is to join the board of peer-to-peer loan
company Funding Circle, in a major coup for the small business
lender as it builds up its U.S. presence.
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES
JPMorgan Chase & Co's New York-based wealth
management business has been on a recruiting track this spring
and summer, hiring 14 advisers from rival securities brokerages
since March.
