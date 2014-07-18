MOVES- ICE, Comerica Bank, Citi, UBS Global, Credit Suisse, KKR

(Adds ICE, Comerica Bank, Citigroup)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC (ICE)
Peter Barsoom, president of the exchange operator's swap
trading service, will leave by August-end, Bloomberg reported,
citing an internal memo. Barsoom, 43, has been part of the
development of ICE's futures contracts on credit-default swaps
and its swap execution facility, ICE Swap Trade LLC, according
to the report.
COMERICA BANK
Robert Hudon Jr. joined Comerica Inc subsidiary
Comerica Bank's world asset management investment division as
vice president and director of institutional sales. The division
has about $13.9 billion of assets under management. Hudon most
recently served as chief marketing officer for Fiduciary
Management Associates LLC.
CITIGROUP INC
The lender is moving its Asia Pacific head of prime
brokerage sales and capital introduction, Martin Visairas, to
London, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Visairas, who had
joined Citigroup in Hong Kong from financial conglomerate Old
Mutual in late 2010, will take a senior role in the bank's
European capital introduction team.
UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
James Finch joined the asset management arm of UBS AG
as the head of global liquidity management for Europe,
the Middle East and Africa.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The Switzerland-based financial services company said it had
appointed David Poh director and team head for external asset
managers, southeast Asia, for private banking and wealth
management in the Asia Pacific.
KKR & CO
The private equity firm said on Thursday that Richard
Sarnoff, a former senior executive at European media
conglomerate Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, would succeed
Alexander Navab as head of its Americas media and
telecommunications industry team.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
The Australian bank said Ciaran Voyles, the head of its New
Zealand leveraged and acquisition finance business, would move
to Hong Kong from Auckland.
INTERNATIONAL STRATEGY & INVESTMENT GROUP LLC (ISI GROUP)
The research and brokerage firm has hired Barclays Plc's
leading oil services and drilling analyst James West,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
JAPAN'S PUBLIC PENSION FUND
The country's public pension fund has hired a London-based
private equity executive for its investment committee, as Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe aims to make the fund more capable of
riskier investments and less concentrated in government bonds.
HARRIS WILLIAMS & CO
The middle-market investment bank said it promoted five
senior professionals at the company's Richmond, Virginia office.
