MOVES- ICE, Comerica Bank, Citi, UBS Global, Credit Suisse, KKR

July 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC (ICE)

Peter Barsoom, president of the exchange operator's swap trading service, will leave by August-end, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal memo. Barsoom, 43, has been part of the development of ICE's futures contracts on credit-default swaps and its swap execution facility, ICE Swap Trade LLC, according to the report.

COMERICA BANK

Robert Hudon Jr. joined Comerica Inc subsidiary Comerica Bank's world asset management investment division as vice president and director of institutional sales. The division has about $13.9 billion of assets under management. Hudon most recently served as chief marketing officer for Fiduciary Management Associates LLC.

CITIGROUP INC

The lender is moving its Asia Pacific head of prime brokerage sales and capital introduction, Martin Visairas, to London, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Visairas, who had joined Citigroup in Hong Kong from financial conglomerate Old Mutual in late 2010, will take a senior role in the bank's European capital introduction team.

UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

James Finch joined the asset management arm of UBS AG as the head of global liquidity management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Switzerland-based financial services company said it had appointed David Poh director and team head for external asset managers, southeast Asia, for private banking and wealth management in the Asia Pacific.

KKR & CO

The private equity firm said on Thursday that Richard Sarnoff, a former senior executive at European media conglomerate Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, would succeed Alexander Navab as head of its Americas media and telecommunications industry team.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

The Australian bank said Ciaran Voyles, the head of its New Zealand leveraged and acquisition finance business, would move to Hong Kong from Auckland.

INTERNATIONAL STRATEGY & INVESTMENT GROUP LLC (ISI GROUP)

The research and brokerage firm has hired Barclays Plc's leading oil services and drilling analyst James West, the Wall Street Journal reported.

JAPAN'S PUBLIC PENSION FUND

The country's public pension fund has hired a London-based private equity executive for its investment committee, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to make the fund more capable of riskier investments and less concentrated in government bonds.

HARRIS WILLIAMS & CO

The middle-market investment bank said it promoted five senior professionals at the company's Richmond, Virginia office.