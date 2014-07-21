MOVES- State Street Corp, J.C. Rathbone, Swiss Bankers Association

(Adds Deloitte, BTIG, Lazard Asset Management)

July 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CHINA RENAISSANCE SECURITIES

China Renaissance Securities has hired former JPMorgan executive Yang Diao as co-head of investment banking, according to an internal memo, adding another China technology-focused banker amid a boom in such deals this year.

Diao will work alongside Jason Lam, who joined the firm last year, according to the internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

SWISS BANKERS ASSOCIATION

The association said Mark-Oliver Baumgarten would become the new head of financial market Switzerland and a member of the executive board from October this year. Baumgarten succeeds Renate Schwob, who is expected to retire at the end of October 2015.

Baumgarten is an attorney-at-law and has been a partner at Staiger, Schwald & Partner Attorneys-at-Law since 2007.

NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Paris-based asset management company said it appointed four professionals to its portfolio research and consulting group. Julien Dauchez joins as consultant, Xavier Lassau and Narimane Agha join as junior analysts, and Graham Brewster has relocated from the Boston portfolio research and consulting group, the asset manager said.

The four will be based in the firm's London office and will report to James Beaumont, head of the London portfolio research and consulting group, Natixis said.

Prior to joining Natixis, Dauchez was a director at Barclays Capital, the investment banking division of Barclays bank, where he worked on delivering cross asset fund solutions.

Lassau joins from asset manager Amundi in Paris, where he was a quantitative risk analyst, and Agha joins from Natixis Asset Management, also in Paris, where she worked as a quantitative analyst in the risk measurement team.

Brewster worked for three years with Natixis's U.S. portfolio research and consulting group.

STATE STREET CORP

The U.S.-based custodial bank named Kevin Wong head of sector solutions for the Asia Pacific region. Wong replaces Chris Taylor, who was appointed head of State Street's global services and global markets businesses in Australia. Wong joins from Citibank, where he was the manager for securities and fund services business in China.

Based in Hong Kong, Wong will report to Wai-Kwong Seck, head of State Street's Asia-Pacific global services and global markets businesses, the company said.

AL KHALIJI COMMERCIAL BANK

The Qatar-based bank named Hesham Ezzdine its acting group chief executive.

Ezzdine, who is currently group chief operating officer, will assume the position from the close of business on July 22, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The current head of Qatar's sixth-largest lender by assets, Robin McCall, resigned in May for personal reasons but was remaining in place until a replacement was found.

J.C. RATHBONE ASSOCIATES LTD

The London-based financial risk management consultancy appointed Nedal Ramahi as a consultant to its property team.

Nedal, to be based in London, will be responsible for advising property sector clients on managing, pricing and structuring hedging strategies. Nedal joins from BNP Paribas , where he structured hybrid and subordinated debt. He has also worked on credit trading and research desks at UBS and Mitsubishi UFJ.

DELOITTE

Deloitte appointed David Wright managing director and David Wilson senior adviser for its risk advisory practice.

Wright, who was the senior vice president and deputy director of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's supervision and regulation division, will focus on capital planning and stress testing in his new role.

Wilson, a former lead examiner and risk committee co-chair with more than 30 years' experience at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, will assist clients with risk governance, credit, and market risk and regulatory management at Deloitte risk advisory practice.

BTIG LLC

The institutional trading and related brokerage services provider appointed William Buchanan and Graham Powis to expand its investment banking and capital markets business.

Buchanan, who has joined from Lazard Capital Markets, will head the investment banking business at BTIG. Powis will lead the capital markets business. He joins from Lazard too, where he was the head of U.S. equity capital markets.

BTIG also promoted K.C. Stone head of healthcare investment banking.

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Lazard Ltd hired Frank Sustersic as portfolio manager of small cap growth equities. In his new role, he will manage two new small cap equity strategies, the Lazard US Small Cap Equity Growth strategy and the Lazard US Small Cap Equity Growth Concentrated strategy. Sustersic joins from Turner Investments, where he was a senior portfolio manager and principal. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)