MOVES- Cantor Fitzgerald, Schroders, MGIC, Hargreave, AVCA

(Adds Mizuho Bank)

July 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CANTOR FITZGERALD

The financial services firm appointed Eric Bourguignon director of consumer & retail in its corporate finance team. He will focus on mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets in retail and luxury goods. Bourguignon joins Cantor Fitzgerald from HSBC Investment Bank where he served as senior vice president on the retail coverage team, advising both private equity and corporate clients on a broad range of transactions.

MIZUHO BANK

The Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc's unit, named Kenneth Gambone as executive director in its public finance investment banking group. Gambone, who has 25 years of investment banking experience, will be based in New York and will report to Bran Raskovic, managing director and head of public finance.

Prior to joining Mizuho, Gambone worked as a director in Barclays' public finance department.

SCHRODERS PLC

The global asset management company, appointed James Luke commodity fund manager and metals analyst and Dravasp Jhabvala commodity quantitative analyst.

Luke was previously co-head of metals research at JP Morgan Chase & Co, while Jhabvala joins from Palaedino Group in Geneva, where he specialized in developing investment strategies for commodities. Schroders had £268 billion ($446.8 billion) of assets under management, as of March 31.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORP

The mortgage insurer said Chief Operating Officer Patrick Sinks would replace Chief Executive Curt Culver when he retires in 2015. Culver, 62, began his career in the mortgage insurance business in 1976, joining MGIC in 1982. His retirement is effective March 1, 2015. Sinks has served as president and COO of MGIC since January 2006.

HARGREAVE HALE LTD

The UK-based stockbroking and asset management services provider, appointed Jeannette Cottrell to its London investment team. Cottrell will focus on servicing both discretionary and advisory mandates for private clients. She joins the firm from Bestinvest, where she was employed a senior investment adviser.

AFRICAN PRIVATE EQUITY AND VENTURE CAPITAL ASSOCIATION

London-based African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA) appointed Dorothy Kelso director and head of strategy and research. Kelso joins AVCA from Ernst and Young LLP in London, where she was an associate director in the private equity strategic market intelligence team.

Kelso has about 15 years of research, strategy and private equity experience. She has also worked at Coller Capital, IE Consulting, International Monetary Fund and Incisive Media. AVCA's members include private equity and venture capital firms, institutional investors and international development finance institutions. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)