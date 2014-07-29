MOVES- Citigroup, Washington Wealth Management, StanChart

July 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

The chief financial officer of the bank's Institutional Clients Group division, Jerry Bailey, is retiring and will be replaced by Mark Mason, chief executive of the company's private bank.

The bank also hired a physical iron ore trader from Deutsche Bank to head its global bulk commodity sales team as it looks to capitalize on increased market volatility.

The bank has made three senior appointments in its technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) team covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as it seeks to increase its share of spending in the sector.

WASHINGTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The independent registered adviser, a subsidiary of broker-dealer NFP Advisor Services, said a former Morgan Stanley broker joined its Westport, Connecticut office.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The bank named Paul Denslow as head of FX sales, America, and Brian Jennings as director of global corporate sales.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK (HONG KONG) LTD

The bank said Katherine Tsang, chairperson for Greater China, has decided to take an early retirement from Aug. 1 to pursue personal challenges.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

Franklin Templeton Investments appointed Isabella Chan as head of its retail business for Greater China and Southeast Asia, effective mid-July.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers named David Page as senior economist as it tries to strengthen the macroeconomic expertise that supports its investment and client teams globally. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)