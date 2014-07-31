MOVES- Barclays, SEI Investments

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
July 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has hired Marc Chowrimootoo from Bank of American Merrill Lynch to join its leveraged finance team in Europe, a person familiar with the matter said.
SEI INVESTMENTS CO
SEI Investments named Paul Nevin director of its institutional group based in London. Nevin joins from Credit Suisse where he was managing director of structured solutions. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.