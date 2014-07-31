版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 00:14 BJT

MOVES- Barclays, SEI Investments

July 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays has hired Marc Chowrimootoo from Bank of American Merrill Lynch to join its leveraged finance team in Europe, a person familiar with the matter said.

SEI INVESTMENTS CO

SEI Investments named Paul Nevin director of its institutional group based in London. Nevin joins from Credit Suisse where he was managing director of structured solutions. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐