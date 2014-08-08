MOVES- BlackRock, Deutsche Bank, Northern Trust, OCBC

BRIEF-Nucor Q1 earnings per share $1.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
(Royal Bank of Scotland, RBC Wealth Management)
Aug 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKROCK INC
The investment management firm appointed Tan-Yuan Kueh as head of private bank business and strategic client development, Asia ex-Japan, effective Aug. 7.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank hired high-yield debt trader Nick Brice from Credit Suisse Group AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people briefed on the move.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of Royal Bank of Canada announced on Friday it hired a veteran adviser away from the regional wealth management group Janney Montgomery Scott, where he managed $245 million in assets.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank is shutting its controversial turnaround division and the two most senior executives who ran it are to leave the bank, a person familiar with the situation said on Friday.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The financial holding company said Peter Jordan will head its global fund services in the Asia-Pacific region, moving him from a similar role in Australia and New Zealand.
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD
The bank named Ong Eng Bin as chief executive of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad, effective Aug. 8. Ong was previously the head of business banking, OCBC Malaysia. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BioPharmX completes last subject visit in its phase 2B trial of BPX-01, expects to report topline results first half of May 2017
* Plumas bancorp says declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend on plumas bancorp common stock of $0.14 per share