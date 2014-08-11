MOVES- Lombard Odier, BNY Mellon, Neuberger Berman, EY

(Adds American Century; updates EY)
LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The institutional asset management arm of Lombard Odier
Group named Nancy Everett, a former BlackRock Inc
executive, to the newly created post of senior advisor in its
U.S. operations. Everett will focus on traditional and
alternative investment strategies at Lombard Odier Investment
Managers (LOIM).
EY
The audit firm, formerly known as Ernst & Young, named
George Atalla to the role of global sector leader at its
government and public sector practice. Atalla was a partner and
vice president at consultancy firm Booz & Co, where he led its
government public sector practice across the Middle East and
Africa.
The company also appointed Joseph Carroll an executive
director in its private client services practice.
Carroll joins from investment management firm Rockefeller &
Co, where he was a managing director.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
The investment management company appointed Douglas Hymas
country executive for Japan and general manager of its Tokyo
branch. Hymas, who has worked in Japan since 1991, was most
recently president and chief executive of ING Mutual Funds
Investment Co (Japan).
AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS
The investment management firm hired Glen Casey, an
executive from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, as senior
vice-president and global head of products.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada's asset management
business said it appointed Kaspar Hense a portfolio manager in
its investment grade team. Hense worked at Deutsche Asset
Management, a unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG,
in Frankfurt for the most part of his decade-long career.
NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC
The asset management firm named Gillian Tiltman a portfolio
manager for Europe within its Global Real Estate Securities
Group. Tiltman, who joins from a Prudential Plc
division, will focus on managing assets invested in Europe
within the global real estate strategy.
