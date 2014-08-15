MOVES- Brevan Howard, London Stock Exchange, ABN AMRO Bank

(Adds Blackrock Inc, CFPB, Iceland's central bank)
Aug 15 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BREVAN HOWARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The hedge fund has rehired Chris Cecere, a trader criticized
by Japanese authorities for his alleged role in efforts to rig
the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP
The exchange operator said that Sharon Bowles, a former
member of the European Parliament, had joined its board of
directors as a non-executive director.
Bowles served in the European Parliament from 2005 until
earlier this year and was member of its Economic and Monetary
Affairs and Legal Affairs committees.
BLACKROCK INC
The head of BlackRock Inc's registered investment adviser
business plans to leave that position early next year to take a
new senior adviser role at the firm, according to an internal
company memo.
Sue Thompson, who also oversees BlackRock's sales efforts
with asset managers and ETF investment strategists for the
company's iShares exchange-traded funds business, has asked to
move into the new role starting in the first quarter of next
year, according to the memo.
THE U.S. CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB)
The bureau has hired Patricia McClung as assistant director
of mortgage markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an
official with knowledge of the matter.
McClung, who spent 23 years at mortgage finance firm Freddie
Mac, joins CFPB from the Federal Housing Administration, where
she was a senior adviser for the past year.
ICELAND'S CENTRAL BANK
The bank's governor Mar Gudmundsson, who was picked for a
new five-year term on Friday, said he might not reapply for the
job if he needed to do that before the end of the term.
ABN AMRO BANK
The Dutch bank appointed three sector heads in its
commodities operations in Asia as part of a plan to expand
commodity trade finance in the region.
Eunice Chin was appointed head of energy commodities,
Angeline Tang as head of agri commodities and Priscilla Lee as
head of metals commodities, Singapore.
BOSTON PRIVATE BANK & TRUST CO
The wealth management and private banking company said it
hired Linda Hunter from Simplicity Bancorp Inc as vice
president and manager of southern California banking offices.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)