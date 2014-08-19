MOVES- BofA, Pimco, SAC Capital, Northern Trust, MarketAxess

(Adds Towers Watson, First Gulf Bank; updates Pimco)

Aug 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO (PIMCO)

The bond manager added four executives to its global equities teams. Iain McNaught and Simon Peters will join as senior vice presidents based in London, while Sean Heymann and Aylon Ben-Shlomo will be dividend strategies analysts, based in Newport Beach, California.

Pimco said on Monday it hired Mohsen Fahmi, a former executive of Moore Capital Management, as managing director and generalist portfolio manager, focusing on global fixed income assets.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The provider of human resources, risk and financial management services named Eric Speer its global head of risk consulting and software business. Speer, who replaces Rory O'Brien, has been with Towers Watson for 25 years.

FIRST GULF BANK

The Abu Dhabi lender said it hired a former banker at National Bank of Abu Dhabi as head of its corporate finance advisory services.

HARGREAVE HALE

The UK-based stockbroking and asset management firm added Ben McKeown to its investment management team in London. McKeown joins Hargreave Hale from Killik & Co, where he was a private client manager responsible for high-net-worth clients, charities and trusts.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC

The electronic trading platform operator said it hired David Wright from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc as head of investor and dealer client sales in Europe and as a member of its management team in London.

BDO LLP

The accountancy and business advisory firm named two executives to its London-based forensic accounting team. Gavin Williamson, a forensic accountant from accounting and consulting firm Deloitte LLP, joined the firm as a partner, while Cathie Cameron, who ran an independent consulting business, was named a director.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

Thomas Montag will become the company's sole chief operating officer as co-COO David Darnell takes a new title after asking to relocate to Florida, Bloomberg reported.

Darnell will serve as vice chairman and continue to oversee global wealth and investment management and business banking, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan wrote in a memo to employees, the report said.

SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

Thomas Conheeney, who served as president during the years the hedge fund was being investigated for insider trading, has stepped down from the position at successor organization Point72 Asset Management, Point72 said on Monday.

MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Peter Warnes as head of Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG), international, based in Hong Kong. Warnes joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he managed global equity and global multi-asset investment portfolios.

EVERSTONE GROUP

The India-focused private equity fund has hired a top executive from Goldman Sachs in Asia as its new chief executive, it said on Tuesday. Brooks Entwistle was most recently chairman of Goldman Sachs Southeast Asia and CEO of the investment bank's Singapore operations.

CHINA RENAISSANCE SECURITIES

The China-based boutique investment bank hired Gloria Lu as its new head of equities based in Hong Kong, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The asset management arm of Northern Trust named five senior investment officers to its outsourced chief investment officer services.

VERIT ADVISORS

The boutique investment firm promoted Patrick Kane and Alex McVey to senior associates. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)