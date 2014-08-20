MOVES- RBC Global Asset Management, Investec Bank, Aviva Investors

(Adds Investec Bank, Aviva Investors)

Aug 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INVESTEC BANK PLC

The subsidiary of Investec Plc, named Stefan Szczurowski to its fund finance team. Szczurowski, who has worked at Investec Bank in Australia since 2009, will focus on developing lending solutions for the private equity market.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management business of insurer Aviva Plc, said it hired four investment and risk professionals for its Chicago and Toronto offices.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Clive Brown chief executive and managing director of its international business. Brown joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was global chief operating officer and chairman of Asia, based in Hong Kong.

DIFC AUTHORITY

Jeffrey Singer said he had resigned as CEO of the DIFC Authority, which oversees Dubai's financial free zone, the Dubai International Financial Centre. The resignation is with immediate effect, Singer told Reuters by telephone. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)