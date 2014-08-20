MOVES- RBC Global Asset Management, Investec Bank, Aviva Investors

(Adds Investec Bank, Aviva Investors)
Aug 20 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
The subsidiary of Investec Plc, named Stefan
Szczurowski to its fund finance team. Szczurowski, who has
worked at Investec Bank in Australia since 2009, will focus on
developing lending solutions for the private equity market.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management business of insurer Aviva Plc,
said it hired four investment and risk professionals for its
Chicago and Toronto offices.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Clive
Brown chief executive and managing director of its international
business. Brown joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he
was global chief operating officer and chairman of Asia, based
in Hong Kong.
DIFC AUTHORITY
Jeffrey Singer said he had resigned as CEO of the DIFC
Authority, which oversees Dubai's financial free zone, the Dubai
International Financial Centre. The resignation is with
immediate effect, Singer told Reuters by telephone.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)