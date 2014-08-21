MOVES- Euronext, Standard Life Investments, Raymond James Financial

(Adds Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank)

Aug 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

The financial group's registered broker-dealer Wells Fargo Advisors said it recruited two brokers away from rival securities brokerage Morgan Stanley, where they managed nearly $350 million in client assets.

Alison Scavone, a 32-year-industry veteran, and William Hayden Bates started at Wells's office in Westport, Connecticut, on Aug. 15. They bring with them client associates Summer Gigliotti and Jennifer Blair.

U.S. BANK

Wealth manager U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, hired two executives for its private client reserve in Phoenix. Christopher Wilkinson and Dean Scheinert were named wealth management consultants for the private client reserve.

EURONEXT

The European exchange operator said on Thursday it had appointed Andrew Simpson as head of its post-trade business. Post-trade services include clearing - the transfer of ownership of securities after they have been traded - custody and settlement. Simpson has previously worked for Rate Validation Services, which recently won a mandate to calculate benchmark interest rate Libor, and central counterparty EuroCCP.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The asset management unit of British financial services group Standard Life Plc named Jim Giacin head of insurance business development, based in Boston. Giacin was earlier a director in the financial institutions group at Bancorp Services LLC, a provider of structured financial products to banks and insurers.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The wealth manager said it had hired financial advisers James Switzer and Eric Cobb from Morgan Stanley. The team, which operates independently as Switzer Cobb Wealth Partners, has joined Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)