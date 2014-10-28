CORRECTED-MOVES-BNY Mellon, Deutsche Boerse, SocGen, ACE, Charles Stanley

(Corrects Oct 27 item on Value Partners to say "Value Partners" from "Value Partners Group Ltd." The error also appeared in earlier versions of this compilation)

Oct 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG

The German exchange operator has named investment banker and former UBS executive Carsten Kengeter as its new CEO from next June, replacing Reto Francioni after nearly a decade at the helm.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French banking group said it appointed Sonal Priyanka regional head of trade for Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East within its global transaction banking division.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of Willis Group Holdings, hired Nancy Korcinsky from PNC Financial Services Group Inc as managing partner of its Pittsburgh operations. Korcinsky succeeds Linda Kortlandt who was managing partner of the Pittsburgh operations since 2003.

INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management company said Simon Brazier will be appointed portfolio manager of the Investec UK Alpha Fund upon arrival in November 2014. Brazier will become lead manager of the Investec UK Alpha Fund, and the offshore Investec GSF UK Equity Fund.

CO-OPERATIVE BANK PLC

The British lender appointed Dennis Holt chairman as it looks to move on from its near collapse last year and a drugs scandal involving former chairman Paul Flowers.

ACE LTD

The U.S. insurer appointed Edward Ler as president director for Indonesia's general insurance business.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The world's largest custody bank by assets said it appointed Keon Ho Kang to head its newly created foreign exchange dealing room in Singapore.

VALUE PARTNERS

The management consultancy appointed Mayank Parekh director and managing partner for Asia and Demetrio Di Martino to lead its telecom media technology practice in Asia. It also appointed Yeo Soo Ruey to lead its Asia wide private equity practice.

CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC

The British stockbroker and investment manager said it appointed Paul Abberley chief executive, effective if, and as soon as, regulatory approval is received. Abberley was previously interim CEO of Aviva Investors Holdings Ltd and Aviva Investors Global Services Ltd.

PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management company appointed Toby Jameson-Till investment director. Till joins Psigma from Kleinwort Benson, where he worked as a portfolio manager for more than six years. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Simon Jennings)