MOVES- Royal Bank of Scotland

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
The bank said it appointed Colin Holdstock and Glen Goh
managing directors in its Asia Pacific Markets business, based
in Singapore. Holdstock will be the Asia Pacific head of cash
and non-deliverable forwards, emerging markets short-term
interest rate trading and currency options trading.
GOLDMAN SACHS
Alexander Dibelius, one of Germany's most prominent
investment bankers, is stepping down as country-head of Goldman
Sachs and will be replaced by Wolfgang Fink and Joerg Kukies,
according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co said Managing
Director Kris Jonsson and Executive Director Sandeep Bhamra
would join its Global Endowments & Foundations Group as client
advisers.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank will name Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at
energy firm E.ON and now investment banker at Goldman
Sachs, as chief financial officer, replacing Stefan Krause,
according to a report in the online edition of Manager
Magazin.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of U.S. Bancorp appointed Dominic Cotrano
as wealth management adviser for the private client reserve of
U.S. Bank in Chicago.
LEGG MASON INC
The asset manager said its Chief Executive Joseph Sullivan
has been elected chairman of the board, effective immediately.
Sulivan succeeds Dennis Kass, who has been chairman since
July, 2013.
ING VYSYA BANK LTD
The bank said Chief Executive Shailendra Bhandari resigned
and will continue to be in office till Jan. 31, 2015.
ING Vysya appointed Uday Sareen, deputy CEO and wholesale
banking head as the CEO.
