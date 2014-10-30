MOVES- Interactive Investor, BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, Deloitte

(Adds The Bank Of Portugal, Integro Group, Pensions and Investment Research Consultants Ltd)

Oct 30 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INTERACTIVE INVESTOR

The UK-based online investment service provider, said it appointed Andy Pomfret non-executive director. Pomfret was the chief executive of wealth manager Rathbone Brothers Plc for 10 years, before retiring from the role in February, Interactive Investor said in a statement.

MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP

The company, a unit of Morningstar Inc, said it hired Clemence Dachicourt and Marina Jelesova as portfolio managers, based in London.

DELOITTE LLP

The company said it appointed Kenny Smith a vice chairman and the leader of its banking and securities practice. Smith, a Deloitte Consulting LLP principal, succeeds Bob Contri, the audit firm said in a statement.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank said it appointed Mark Hathaway a senior wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Los Angeles office.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank said it appointed Tevfik Aksoy the country head for Turkey. Tevfik was previously head of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa economics, responsible mainly for Turkey and Israel, Morgan Stanley said in a statement.

THE BANK OF PORTUGAL

The bank, which has been under fire from opposition parties for its handling of the Banco Espirito Santo crisis, said its director of prudential supervision of banks and his deputy quit on Thursday.

The central bank said in a statement that director Luis Costa Ferreira and his deputy Pedro Machado had resigned to "pursue new professional projects".

INTEGRO GROUP

The risk management firm said it made three senior appointments in its Portland, New York and Chicago offices. Kate Bauer joined as vice president in casualty practice at the Portland office, responsible for executing customized risk strategies and solutions, Integro said in a statement.

PENSIONS AND INVESTMENT RESEARCH CONSULTANTS LTD (PIRC)

The European corporate governance and shareholder advisory consultancy, said it appointed Ian Jones to its leadership team. With over 25 years of experience in corporate governance, Jones will be responsible for enhancing PIRC's quality assurance plans and strengthening its corporate engagement strategies, PIRC said. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)