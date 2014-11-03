MOVES- BNY Mellon, Edison Investment, Pro Global Insurance, Rowan Dartington

(Adds Schroders Portfolio, BNY Mellon, Highland Capital, London
Stock Exchange, Pacific Investment)
Nov 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
SCHRODERS PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS
The firm, part of the British asset management company
Schroders Plc, said it appointed Philip Howard to the
role of liability driven investment (LDI) solutions manager.
BNY MELLON
The investment management brand of the Bank of New York
Mellon Corp said it appointed Ygnacio Garcia-Saladrigas as a
senior wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Miami
office.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
The investment management firm said it appointed Carla
Martin as managing director of national accounts for the
independent broker dealer channel for its mutual fund business
Highland Capital Funds Distributor Inc.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP
The financial information company said it appointed Serge
Harry to the group's executive committee.
PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO
In its effort to rebuild its leadership team after the
departure of Bill Gross, the investment management firm said on
Monday it rehired Marc Seidner as chief investment officer of
non-traditional strategies.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The investment research firm said it appointed Rachel
Carroll global head of investor access and Paul Glover senior
account director in the investor access team.
PRO GLOBAL INSURANCE SOLUTIONS PLC
The reinsurance and insurance services provider said it
hired Mory Katz from Equifax Inc to the role of U.S.
managing director.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager said it appointed Piers Hillier chief
investment officer, effective Jan. 5.
ROWAN DARTINGTON
The wealth manager said it appointed Richard Mutton as
business development manager to support the expansion of its
intermediary arm in London and the South East.
BARROW, HANLEY, MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC
The investment firm named Jeff Passmore as director, client
portfolio manager and liability-driven investing strategist.
