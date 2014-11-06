MOVES- Casey Quirk, BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, Rathbones, Beazley

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
Nov 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CASEY, QUIRK & ASSOCIATES LLC
The management consulting firm named Peter Chambers as a senior adviser for Europe.
BNY MELLON CORP
The bank appointed Marcelino Pendas as a senior director and team leader in the company's international wealth management group's Miami office.
SANDITON ASSET MANAGEMENT
London-based asset management firm said it appointed Guy Hill senior investment director.
RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based investment management firm appointed Will Roberts as an investment director in its Liverpool office.
MORGAN STANLEY
The financial services company's investment management unit has named Jens Nystedt as managing director at its emerging markets debt team.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager said it named John Thornton as non-executive chairman, effective Nov. 21.
BEAZLEY PLC
The specialist insurer appointed Maryval Rubel, Safeer Mohammed and Amy Krych as underwriters to its private enterprise team, which focuses on the professional liability needs of small businesses. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.