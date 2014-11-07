MOVES- Barclays, Kleinwort Benson, GAM Holding, Nataxis

(Adds Kleinwort Benson, Okapi Partners, Consolidated Press
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The U.S. brokerage arm of the Royal Bank of Canada said
Friday it hired an Indianapolis, Indiana-based financial adviser
away from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, its latest in
a handful of hires being made before the end of the fiscal year.
CALIFORNIA STATE TEACHERS' RETIREMENT SYSTEM
The California State Teachers' Retirement System on Friday
named its first chief operating investment officer, completing a
restructuring of the pension fund's investment branch.
CONSOLIDATED PRESS HOLDINGS LTD
Robert Rankin, 51, is set to join the Australia-based
investment holding company's as chief executive in January 2015.
OKAPI PARTNERS
The proxy solicitation and investor response firm said it
appointed Tony Vecchio as a managing director.
KLEINWORT BENSON
The UK-based private banking and wealth management services
provider said it appointed Paul Surguy as senior discretionary
fund manager in the discretionary fund management (DFM) team.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank said it appointed five senior executives to
strengthen its investment banking division in Asia Pacific.
GAM HOLDING AG
The Swiss money manager said it appointed Lars Jaeger,
Pierre-Yves Moix and Stephan Müller to its alternative
investments solutions team.
NATIXIS
The French bank named Laurent Depus as senior country
manager, Japan and president & representative director of
Natixis Japan Securities Co Ltd.
