MOVES- HSBC, London & Capital, Wells Fargo, Ace Group, Amlin

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
HSBC
The bank appointed Jan Masek and Oskar von Kretschmann in its mergers and acquisition (M&A) and institutional sales teams in Germany.
LONDON & CAPITAL
The wealth management firm appointed Guy McGlashan chief operating officer. He joins from Coutts & Co, privately-owned London & Capital said in a statement.
AMLIN PLC
The British insurer appointed Edward Herrera a senior underwriter at its Miami office. Herrera will report to Louis de Segonzac, who leads the underwriters team at Miami.
ACE GROUP
The property and casualty insurer has appointed Marcel Van Peenen regional professional indemnity manager for Asia.
WELLS FARGO & CO
Wells Fargo Advisors, a subsidiary of the U.S. mortgage lender, appointed Seth Barnes managing director-market manager for its northeast Ohio market. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.