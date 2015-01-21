MOVES- Schroder & Co, ANZ, Union Bancaire Privee, KR Group

BRIEF-FelCor Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016
Jan 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SCHRODER & CO BANK AG
The company appointed Marc Brodard as head of its Geneva branch to help grow its wealth management business in Switzerland.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
David Owens will join the company's loan syndications team in London later this month.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE
The Swiss private bank appointed Koon Chow as senior macro and foreign exchange strategist in its emerging markets and fixed income team.
KR GROUP
The financial specialist appointed Michael Schaefer as chief operating officer to spearhead its expansion efforts. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cerecor inc - completed a private offering with armistice capital that should support company's operations through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: