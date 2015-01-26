MOVES- Raymond James, Snowden Lane Partners, Danish Bankers Association

(Adds Raymond James, Snowden Lane, Danish Bankers Association)
Jan 26 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The brokerage said it recruited financial adviser Rob
Torrington from Swiss financial services firm UBS AG,
where he managed $103 million in client assets.
SNOWDEN LANE PARTNERS
The financial services firm known for hiring former Bank of
America Merrill Lynch brokers, said it recruited another
two financial advisers from Merrill's "thundering herd" to open
an office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
DANISH BANKERS ASSOCIATION
The head of the Danish Bankers Association, Jorgen A.
Horwitz, will step down at the end of June, the interest group
said in a statement.
INSIGHT INVESTMENT
The European investment manager appointed David Hillier
portfolio manager in its multi-asset strategy team.
GATEHOUSE BANK PLC
The London-based investment bank appointed David Swan head
of real estate investment, effective immediately.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL
The investment management firm Investors appointed Andrew
Curran senior product specialist in its emerging markets debt
team.
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
The private equity and investment advisory firm appointed
Ivo Lurvink a partner in its Amsterdam office, effective April
1.
AHLI UNITED BANK
Bahrain's largest lender has accepted the resignation of its
chairman, who is stepping down for personal reasons, it said in
a bourse statement on Monday.
RAINE GROUP
The boutique merchant bank focused on the technology, media
and telecoms sector, plans to hire Viacom's former CEO
Tom Freston as a senior adviser, the New York Times reported.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover in
Bengaluru)