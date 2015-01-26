MOVES- Raymond James, Snowden Lane Partners, Danish Bankers Association

(Adds Raymond James, Snowden Lane, Danish Bankers Association)

Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The brokerage said it recruited financial adviser Rob Torrington from Swiss financial services firm UBS AG, where he managed $103 million in client assets.

SNOWDEN LANE PARTNERS

The financial services firm known for hiring former Bank of America Merrill Lynch brokers, said it recruited another two financial advisers from Merrill's "thundering herd" to open an office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

DANISH BANKERS ASSOCIATION

The head of the Danish Bankers Association, Jorgen A. Horwitz, will step down at the end of June, the interest group said in a statement.

INSIGHT INVESTMENT

The European investment manager appointed David Hillier portfolio manager in its multi-asset strategy team.

GATEHOUSE BANK PLC

The London-based investment bank appointed David Swan head of real estate investment, effective immediately.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL

The investment management firm Investors appointed Andrew Curran senior product specialist in its emerging markets debt team.

CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD

The private equity and investment advisory firm appointed Ivo Lurvink a partner in its Amsterdam office, effective April 1.

AHLI UNITED BANK

Bahrain's largest lender has accepted the resignation of its chairman, who is stepping down for personal reasons, it said in a bourse statement on Monday.

RAINE GROUP

The boutique merchant bank focused on the technology, media and telecoms sector, plans to hire Viacom's former CEO Tom Freston as a senior adviser, the New York Times reported. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)