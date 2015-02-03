CORRECTED-MOVES- JPMorgan, BlackRock, StanChart, SocGen, AXA (Feb 2)

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q1 FFO per share C$0.31
* Raging river exploration inc. Announces first quarter operating and financial results, increases 2017 guidance and reaffirms credit facilities
(Corrects Feb.2 item on StanChart after the company corrected spelling of Anders Carlstrom's second name. The error also occurred in earlier versions)
Feb 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The company appointed Katsuyuki Kuki as chairman of banking in Japan to strengthen collaboration between its investment banking and corporate banking divisions.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The banking group appointed Chris Bayliss as head of personal segments, and Anders Carlstrom as head of digital banking, based in Singapore.
SOCIETE GENERALE CIB
The unit of French bank Societe Generale SA appointed Sadia Ricke as head of global finance for Asia Pacific, effective Jan. 1.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest asset manager appointed Christopher Hall as managing director for its Asia Fundamental Equities team.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of French financial company AXA SA appointed Henrik Donner and David Andersson as co-heads for the Nordic region. AXA Investment also appointed Viktoria Orhamn client service manager.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group said it appointed John Saunders as managing director for western European, American and resident non-domiciled clients.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
The investment bank and brokerage firm named Richard Hickinbotham as head of European equity research.
F&C INVESTMENTS
The asset management company, a unit of BMO Asset Management, appointed Alex Howe sales director in its UK wholesale team.
CINVEN
The London-based private equity firm promoted Yalin Karadogan to partner from managing director. It also promoted principals Maxim Crewe and Pontus Pettersson to partners.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The investment and financial planning firm appointed James Collings as compliance director. Collings joins from Schroders Plc where he led the compliance team. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses