MOVES- KPMG, Candriam Investors, KeyCorp, Man Group

Feb 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

KPMG LLP

The audit, tax and advisory firm appointed Dan De Jong and Steven Davis to its tax team, the company said on Monday.

BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Jim Mackie as investment management director for its managed portfolio service team in London.

CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP

The pan-European multi-specialist asset management firm named Matthieu David as head of its Italian division.

MAN GROUP PLC

The company's GLG unit hired former Perry Capital executive Himanshu Gulati to manage a distressed investment hedge fund the firm plans to launch later this year.

KEYCORP

The U.S.-based regional lender appointed Terry Jenkins as president of Key Private Bank to develop the company's wealth management unit.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Eoin Murray as head of its investment office. Murray joins from investment management company GSA Capital Partners. (Reporting by Neha Dimri, Avik Das and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)