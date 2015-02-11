MOVES- Pimco, Citigroup, BNY Mellon, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs

(Adds Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, BNY Mellon, Arrowpoint
Partners, GE Capital and Mirae Asset)
Feb 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday.
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MIRAE ASSET
The asset manager appointed Sander van Ouwerkerk as head of
Benelux and Nordic sales, to spearhead a push into the region.
GE CAPITAL CORP
The finance arm of U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co,
appointed Isabel Fernandez as chief commercial officer.
ARROWPOINT PARTNERS
The Denver, Colorado-based asset manager, said it hired
Vipul Shah and Michael Novoseller to its direct platform based
in New York.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank hired Matt Swann to be head of technology for its
global cards and payments businesses, a Citigroup spokeswoman
said on Wednesday.
BNY MELLON
The bank named Judy Barton as a senior wealth director for
business development in its Dallas office.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The bank named Alison Mass and Alasdair Warren global
co-heads of its financial sponsors group, which advises private
equity firms on their deals, according to an internal memo.
Goldman also promoted media and telecommunications banker
Andry Gordon to become global chairman of investment banking
services, according to an internal memo sent to investment
banking staff.
PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO (PIMCO)
The company hired Joachim Fels, formerly managing director
and chief economist at Morgan Stanley, as the world's
biggest bond manager continues to bolster its ranks after a
leadership shake-up over the last year.
Fels will join as a managing director and global economic
adviser.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
French bank Societe Generale's division appointed
Imtiaz Shefuddin and Frances Cheung to bolster its research
capabilities in the Asia Pacific region.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (LGIM)
The fund arm of British insurer Legal & General
said it had appointed Omar Saeed as a senior portfolio manager
to its global fixed income team.
INVESTEC INVESTMENT BANK & SECURITIES
Lender and asset manager Investec Plc's investment
banking arm appointed Paul Locke and Darren Vickers to its
closed-end fund team. Locke and Vickers join the firm from
Westhouse Securities.
BGC PARTNERS INC
The U.S. interdealer broker said Chief Financial Officer
Graham Sadler would retire. The company said it would begin a
search for a new CFO immediately and Sadler would stay until a
successor is found.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)