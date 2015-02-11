MOVES- Pimco, Citigroup, BNY Mellon, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs

(Adds Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, BNY Mellon, Arrowpoint Partners, GE Capital and Mirae Asset)

Feb 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MIRAE ASSET

The asset manager appointed Sander van Ouwerkerk as head of Benelux and Nordic sales, to spearhead a push into the region.

GE CAPITAL CORP

The finance arm of U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co, appointed Isabel Fernandez as chief commercial officer.

ARROWPOINT PARTNERS

The Denver, Colorado-based asset manager, said it hired Vipul Shah and Michael Novoseller to its direct platform based in New York.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank hired Matt Swann to be head of technology for its global cards and payments businesses, a Citigroup spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

BNY MELLON

The bank named Judy Barton as a senior wealth director for business development in its Dallas office.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank named Alison Mass and Alasdair Warren global co-heads of its financial sponsors group, which advises private equity firms on their deals, according to an internal memo.

Goldman also promoted media and telecommunications banker Andry Gordon to become global chairman of investment banking services, according to an internal memo sent to investment banking staff.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO (PIMCO)

The company hired Joachim Fels, formerly managing director and chief economist at Morgan Stanley, as the world's biggest bond manager continues to bolster its ranks after a leadership shake-up over the last year.

Fels will join as a managing director and global economic adviser.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

French bank Societe Generale's division appointed Imtiaz Shefuddin and Frances Cheung to bolster its research capabilities in the Asia Pacific region.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (LGIM)

The fund arm of British insurer Legal & General said it had appointed Omar Saeed as a senior portfolio manager to its global fixed income team.

INVESTEC INVESTMENT BANK & SECURITIES

Lender and asset manager Investec Plc's investment banking arm appointed Paul Locke and Darren Vickers to its closed-end fund team. Locke and Vickers join the firm from Westhouse Securities.

BGC PARTNERS INC

The U.S. interdealer broker said Chief Financial Officer Graham Sadler would retire. The company said it would begin a search for a new CFO immediately and Sadler would stay until a successor is found. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)