MOVES-Bain Capital, JPMorgan, Lloyds, HSBC, RHB Capital

Feb 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The Seattle-based firm appointed Alexandre Martin and Richard Palmer addition implementation portfolio managers to boost its global transition management team.

HSBC BANK USA

The subsidiary of HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Wyatt Crowell senior executive vice president and head of commercial banking for North America, effective immediately.

BAIN CAPITAL

Nigel Walder is leaving his role in JP Morgan's leveraged finance team to join private equity firm Bain Capital, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank's Asia Pacific investment banking Vice Chairman Todd Marin has retired from the firm, according to an internal memo described to Reuters. A JPMorgan spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

MEDIOBANCA

Felipe De Grado, a former Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs Group Inc equity capital markets banker, has joined Mediobanca as a managing director in London.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The company's commercial banking unit appointed Lucy Barton as a director in its financial markets business. Barton joins Lloyds bank wealth and foreign exchange team from Investec Plc .

RHB CAPITAL GROUP

Managing Director Kellee Kam Chee Khiong has resigned, according to RHB Banking Group's announcement on the local bourse. The fourth-largest Malaysian bank by assets said it had a succession plan in place.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC

The brokerage firm's investment banking unit appointed Nigel Bell a managing director in its consumer and retail team. Bell was previously managing partner at Bell Capital Advisory Partners, a boutique investment bank he founded. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)