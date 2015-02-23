MOVES-Saudi Fransi, JPMorgan, Cantor Fitzgerald, Standard Life

(Adds JPMorgan Asset Management, Greenhill, 3i Group, Duke
Street)
Feb 23 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAUDI FRANSI CAPITAL
The chief executive of the investment banking arm of Banque
Saudi Fransi, has resigned to take up a position in
the kingdom's royal court, a source aware of the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
The financial services, named Caspar Kydd as director of
institutional equity sales, focusing on generalist small and
mid-cap sales.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager, part of Standard Life Plc, named
Aaron Kilberg as director for U.S. business
development.
JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co rehired Jonathon
Griggs as director of applied research for the global fixed
income, currencies and commodities group.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The New York-based investment bank named JPMorgan Chase & Co
executive Jon Gidney as vice-chairman and managing
director. Greenhill also hired Bryce Dakin as managing director,
mainly focusing on the semiconductor and electronics businesses
of the technology sector.
3I GROUP PLC
The investment management firm hired Christoph Rinnert,
Michael Bernard and Rutger Vos as advisers in its private equity
business in Europe and North America.
DUKE STREET
The private equity firm hired Stuart McMinnies from
investment management firm 3i Group as a partner.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE
The property and casualty insurer appointed Malin
Fredriksson Asia regional head of First Party Lines and Kiran
Prakash Asia regional head of Engineering and Construction.
WARBURG PINCUS LLC
The private equity firm hired Andrew Higginson as a senior
adviser, primarily focusing on new investments in the European
consumer and retail sectors.
NEUBERGER BERMAN
The investment management firm appointed Jahangir Aka head
of its Middle East and North Africa business.
EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF CHINA
The deputy governor of China's central bank, Hu Xiaolian,
has been appointed the chairwoman and Communist Party chief of
the policy lender, according to a statement on the bank's
website.
WINTON CAPITAL GROUP
The British hedge fund firm said it appointed David Walker,
outgoing chairman of Barclays Plc, as chairman.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)