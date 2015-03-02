MOVES- U.S. Bancorp, Financial Reporting Council, JP Morgan

(Adds U.S. Bancorp, Financial Reporting Council, JP Morgan,
Insight Investment)
March 2 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
U.S. BANCORP
The wealth management firm named Brian Lee a portfolio
manager in its Private Client Reserve business in New York.
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL
Britain's accounting watchdog appointed Mark Babington
deputy director of audit policy.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
The Wall Street bank appointed Callum Mitchell-Thomson head
of investment banking for Germany, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters on Monday.
INSIGHT INVESTMENT
The European asset management firm appointed Heneg Parthenay
head of insurance.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Loh Boon Chye, head of Asia-Pacific global markets for Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, has decided to leave the firm, an
internal note said, more than two years after joining the U.S.
bank from Deutsche Bank.
MEDIOBANCA BANCA DI CREDITO FINANZIARIO SPA
The Italian investment bank has appointed Emmanuel Moulin as
deputy head of France and Benelux.
CAPITAL GROUP COS INC
The privately held investment manager hired Henning Busch
from Credit Suisse Group AG to help build the firm's
institutional clients business in Germany as part of its
expansion plans for Europe.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The fund manager appointed William Shaw to its direct
property team as head of segregated property mandates of Asia
Pacific.
GMT COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS
The European private equity firm said it promoted Natalie
Tydeman to senior partner, effective January 2015.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)