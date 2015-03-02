MOVES- U.S. Bancorp, Financial Reporting Council, JP Morgan

(Adds U.S. Bancorp, Financial Reporting Council, JP Morgan, Insight Investment)

U.S. BANCORP

The wealth management firm named Brian Lee a portfolio manager in its Private Client Reserve business in New York.

FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL

Britain's accounting watchdog appointed Mark Babington deputy director of audit policy.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

The Wall Street bank appointed Callum Mitchell-Thomson head of investment banking for Germany, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

INSIGHT INVESTMENT

The European asset management firm appointed Heneg Parthenay head of insurance.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Loh Boon Chye, head of Asia-Pacific global markets for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has decided to leave the firm, an internal note said, more than two years after joining the U.S. bank from Deutsche Bank.

MEDIOBANCA BANCA DI CREDITO FINANZIARIO SPA

The Italian investment bank has appointed Emmanuel Moulin as deputy head of France and Benelux.

CAPITAL GROUP COS INC

The privately held investment manager hired Henning Busch from Credit Suisse Group AG to help build the firm's institutional clients business in Germany as part of its expansion plans for Europe.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The fund manager appointed William Shaw to its direct property team as head of segregated property mandates of Asia Pacific.

GMT COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS

The European private equity firm said it promoted Natalie Tydeman to senior partner, effective January 2015. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)