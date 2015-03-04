MOVES- NYSE, MetLife, JPMorgan, Legal & General, AXA Investment

(Adds Raymond James, HSBC; Updates JPMorgan)

March 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

The stock exchange owned by the Intercontinental Exchange said its global head of listings, Scott Cutler, is leaving after about eight years in the role.

METLIFE INC

The largest U.S. life insurer hired Bharat Kannan as head of employee benefits for the Asia region.

HSBC

The bank hired Carlos Laboy and Chris Recouso, two senior analysts based in New York City, to its Americas research team. Laboy joins HSBC as managing director, global sector head for beverages and senior food and beverage analyst for the Americas. Recouso joins HSBC as senior Latin America telecom, media and technology research analyst.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES

The broker-dealer under Raymond James Financial Inc appointed Rick Sanchez regional director of the West Coast region.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank's treasurer Craig Delany, who also oversees its chief investment office, is leaving but will stay on until a successor is on board, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal memo.

JPMorgan, the No. 1 adviser on U.S. mergers and acquisitions year-to-date, also appointed regional co-heads for its M&A practice in North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) on Wednesday.

Anu Aiyengar and Henry Gosebruch will be co-heads of M&A for North America, while David Lomer and Dirk Albersmeier will be co-heads of M&A for EMEA, Herna Cristerna and Chris Ventresca, co-heads of global M&A, wrote in an internal JPMorgan memo.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The British insurer said it had appointed a new interim chief executive to run its U.S. business, on the day the group announced a sharp drop in 2014 profits there.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management unit of AXA SA named Christophe Fritsch as head of structuring. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)