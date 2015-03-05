MOVES-UBS, HSBC, Mercer, Credit Suisse, F&C Investments

(Adds Credit Suisse, F&C Investments)
UBS GROUP AG
The Switzerland-based financial services provider has hired
a team of three executives for its U.S. consumer and retail
investment banking unit from boutique investment bank Evercore
Partners Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
an internal memo it saw.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The company has named Carola Schmettow the chief executive
of its German unit HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG,
replacing Andreas Schmitz who led the bank since 2006.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Barend Fruithof, the head of Swiss corporate and
institutional clients, is leaving the Zurich-based bank,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, part of a raft of
changes designed to draw the unit closer into its private bank's
strategy.
MERCER
The unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos appointed Amit
Popat as its leader for fiduciary management, growth markets.
F&C INVESTMENTS
The asset management company, a unit of BMO Asset Management
Corp, appointed David Walker as an investment director, F&C
private equity funds.
