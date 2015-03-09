MOVES- BNY Mellon, Citizens Financial, LPL, U.S. Bank, UBS

(Adds Mizuho Bank, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Baring, LPL Financial, U.S. Bancorp)

March 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank appointed Brian Seidman to lead its wealth management team as part of a plan to expand the firm's presence in top U.S. wealth markets, including the greater New York area.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC

Citigroup Inc Global Treasurer Eric Aboaf will join the company as chief financial officer, effective April 6. He will succeed John Fawcett, who is retiring on April 30, Citizens said.

DUAL GROUP

The specialist underwriting arm of Hyperion Insurance Group appointed Talbir Bains as global chief underwriting officer.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank said Karen Chen had taken the role of president at UBS (China) Ltd and would be nominated as executive director in addition to her role as head of wealth management.

CME GROUP INC

The operator of the world's largest futures market said it appointed Christopher Fix managing director and head of Asia Pacific.

U.S. BANCORP

The bank appointed Debra Ruth and Jennifer Maschke as private bankers for the Private Client Reserve in Minneapolis.

MIZUHO BANK

The bank hired Benjamin Lahnstein as head of high-yield EMEA syndications. Lahnstein joins from RBS, where he was a managing director in the leveraged debt capital markets team, having previously worked at ABN Amro and ING.

CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE

The private equity firm appointed Jillian Griffiths chief operating officer. Griffiths was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she was involved in over 150 transactions, advising private equity firms across a wide variety of industries.

LPL FINANCIAL LLC

The broker-dealer unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc added Tim Knepp and Matthew Peterson to its research team. Knepp joins as executive vice president, chief investment strategist and chief wealth officer, while Peterson has been appointed senior vice president and chief wealth strategist.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

Baring Asset Management, a part of the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co, appointed Rod Aldridge the head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) wholesale business. Aldridge, based in London, was most recently the head of the firm's UK wholesale distribution. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)