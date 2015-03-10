MOVES-BNY Mellon, Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs

(Adds BNY Mellon, Citigroup, Edmond de Rothschild, Piper
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank is bringing in Tidjane Thiam, the head of
British insurer Prudential, as its new chief executive
to help drive its push into wealth management in emerging
markets.
VANGUARD GROUP
The mutual fund company said it would move the head of its
UK and European operations, Thomas Rampulla, to the United
States to head its $1 trillion Financial Advisor Services
division by mid-year.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank appointed David Weisberg vice president and private
banker in its wealth management business' Pittsburgh office. He
joins from Wells Fargo Bank where he was a senior vice president
and senior private banker.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP
Swiss-based Edmond de Rothschild Group, which specializes in
asset management and private banking, appointed Olivier Colom as
head of the newly created General Secretariat. Colom joined the
firm in 2013 as an international adviser, and has been a member
of its executive committee since then.
CITIGROUP
The bank added former Deutsche Bank AG investment
banker Jennifer Fox to its healthcare group, according to an
internal memo. Before Deutsche Bank, Fox was a senior managing
director at Bear Stearns.
Citi's managing director and head of North American sales,
John Gallo, will be leaving the bank, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Chris Jackson deputy chief
executive of international distribution. Jackson, based in
London, was previously head of international product and UK
retail.
PIPER JAFFRAY COS
The investment bank appointed Steven Schmidt managing
director in its technology, media and telecommunications
investment banking group. Schmidt was most recently a managing
director and calling officer at Navidar Group LLC.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed Jay O'Neil managing director and regional
manager for wealth and investment management in Los Angeles.
O'Neil joins from Macquarie Bank, where he was most
recently head of the private bank.
PUMA INVESTMENTS
The firm specializing in tax-efficient investments, said it
appointed Daniela Jaume to its business development team.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The U.S. firm said on Monday that Claes Dahlbäck, who has
served on the bank's board of directors for more than a decade,
would not stand for re-election this year.
FANNIE MAE
The U.S. government-controlled mortgage financier said on
Monday its Chief Risk Officer John Nichols was taking a leave of
absence for health reasons and his deputy, Kimberly Johnson, has
taken over.
BANCO PINE SA
The mid-sized Brazilian wholesale bank said on Monday that
Norberto Zaiet Junior resigned as chief financial officer to
pursue personal interests.
