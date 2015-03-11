MOVES- BofA Merrill Lynch, William Blair, Baird

(Adds Legg Mason, William Blair)

March 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

One of the bank's highest producing financial advisers in Indiana, Tom Buck, left the firm last week, according to a Bank of America spokesman.

LEGG MASON INC

The asset manager said it appointed Ursula Schliessler as chief administrative officer, effective April. Schliessler, currently head of global distribution business management at Legg Mason, will be based in London.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO

Investment bank William Blair & Co appointed James O'Connor managing director and global head of venture capital coverage. O'Connor joins from MVC Capital, where he led originations of venture capital, private equity and debt recapitalizations.

BAIRD

The employee-owned financial services company hired six advisers from UBS Financial Services, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Kentucky Financial Corp.

FALCON PRIVATE BANK

The Swiss-based bank said it elected Walter Berchtold as a member of its board of directors, effective March 10. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)