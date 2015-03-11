MOVES- BofA Merrill Lynch, William Blair, Baird

BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics reports Q1 revenue $3.4 million
March 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
One of the bank's highest producing financial advisers in Indiana, Tom Buck, left the firm last week, according to a Bank of America spokesman.
LEGG MASON INC
The asset manager said it appointed Ursula Schliessler as chief administrative officer, effective April. Schliessler, currently head of global distribution business management at Legg Mason, will be based in London.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO
Investment bank William Blair & Co appointed James O'Connor managing director and global head of venture capital coverage. O'Connor joins from MVC Capital, where he led originations of venture capital, private equity and debt recapitalizations.
BAIRD
The employee-owned financial services company hired six advisers from UBS Financial Services, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Kentucky Financial Corp.
FALCON PRIVATE BANK
The Swiss-based bank said it elected Walter Berchtold as a member of its board of directors, effective March 10. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Sangamo Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $26 million versus $42.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DHX Media -entered amended agreement to increase the size of its previously announced bought deal private placement of subscription receipts