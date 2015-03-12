MOVES- CIMB Group, Santander, Rabobank, Liquidnet

(Adds Santander UK)
March 12 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SANTANDER UK PLC
The bank's global banking and markets division appointed Ben
Molony managing director and head of capital advisory within the
debt capital markets team. Molony joins from Citigroup,
where he ran the capital management strategy group, Santander
said.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD
Malaysia's second-largest bank by assets said on Thursday it
had nominated Tigor Siahaan as president director of its
Indonesia unit CIMB Niaga.
CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL
The British accountancy firm said it appointed Jane MacKay
as a partner. She joined on March 9 and returns to the company's
Thames Valley office after nine years.
RABOBANK
The Dutch bank's chief financial and risk officer Bert
Bruggink is to step down after the bank decided to split his
role in two. He will continue to carry out the combined tasks
until suitable candidates are found and appointed for both new
functions.
LIQUIDNET
The trading platform has hired Chris Jackson from Citigroup
to become head of its execution and quantitative services group.
He comes with over 20 years' experience, and will be charged
with setting the strategic direction of the European trading
desk and algorithmic services group.
EMERGING CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity firm said it appointed Seyi Owodunni as
managing director of its Nigeria office. He will be based in
Lagos and work with the local team to source and secure
investment opportunities.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)