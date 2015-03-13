MOVES- Credit Suisse, Ace, Erste Asset Management

BRIEF-Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
(Adds Credit Suisse Group)
March 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The Swiss bank said on Friday it had promoted Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger to co-heads of its global M&A business, replacing Scott Lindsay, who has been named chairman of its global M&A franchise.
ACE LTD
The insurer appointed Shaun Oliver to the newly created role of head of casualty (energy and construction) for Asia Pacific. The company also named Stuart Kerr as casualty manager, Australia.
ERSTE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager, part of Erste Group Bank AG, appointed Stepan Mikolasek as head of its newly created equity management team. Erste also named Peter Szopo head of the equity team in Vienna and chief equity strategist. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1450 GMT on Monday:
* Goldman Sachs plans to promote Gregg Lemkau and financing exec Marc Nachmann to join John Waldron as co-heads of investment banking unit- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2pr69XC