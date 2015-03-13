MOVES- Credit Suisse, Ace, Erste Asset Management

(Adds Credit Suisse Group)

March 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Swiss bank said on Friday it had promoted Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger to co-heads of its global M&A business, replacing Scott Lindsay, who has been named chairman of its global M&A franchise.

ACE LTD

The insurer appointed Shaun Oliver to the newly created role of head of casualty (energy and construction) for Asia Pacific. The company also named Stuart Kerr as casualty manager, Australia.

ERSTE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager, part of Erste Group Bank AG, appointed Stepan Mikolasek as head of its newly created equity management team. Erste also named Peter Szopo head of the equity team in Vienna and chief equity strategist. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)