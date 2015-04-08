MOVES- Bank Of America, BNP Paribas, RBC Capital Markets

(Adds Bank of America Corp, Catalyst Funds, TCW Group)
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank appointed Karim Assef and Diego De Giorgi co-heads
of global investment banking, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters.
BNP PARIBAS
France's largest bank said it appointed Philippe Aroyo as
country head for Malaysia and chief executive of BNP Paribas
Malaysia Bhd with immediate effect.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking unit of Royal Bank of
Canada appointed Eric Meyer as managing director, head
of France.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The investment and financial planning group said it
appointed Martin King managing director, investment management.
CATALYST FUNDS
The fund said it hired six people for its sales team,
including Larry Milder as national sales manager. Milder had
worked with Legg Mason, Nationwide, MFS and Bluerock Capital
Management in similar roles.
TCW GROUP
The asset manager hired Jonathan Botts as senior vice
president and regional director in retail distribution and
marketing. Botts will work with financial advisers and private
wealth teams within the national broker-dealer community in
Southern California, Arizona, Hawaii and Las Vegas.
