MOVES-Euromoney, Deutsche Bank, AXA Investment Managers

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
(Adds Cerberus Capital, Moelis & Co, BCS Financial; Updates Euromoney)
April 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC
The company named Andrew Rashbass, chief executive of the Reuters news division of Thomson Reuters Corp , as executive chairman.
Rashbass, 49, will take over from Richard Ensor, 66, who retires at the end of September, said Euromoney, one of Europe's largest business and financial publishers, with a market capitalization of about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.2 billion).
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank has appointed Philippe Vollot as global head of regulatory relationship and coordination for government and regulatory affairs, based in Frankfurt, it said on Thursday.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset manager said it appointed Francisco Arcilla head of Japan. Arcilla, whose appointment is effective April 1, replaces Mikifumi Watanabe, who retires on June 30.
MOELIS & CO
The investment bank appointed Christopher Shaw as a managing director in the oil and gas sector. Shaw, who has nearly 20 years of oil and gas investment banking experience, most recently worked as a managing director at Barclays.
CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
Private investment firm appointed Andrew Frank as managing director to oversee non sponsor-backed lending and to create partnerships with other lending institutions, intermediaries and advisory firms.
BCS FINANCIAL GROUP (BCS)
The financial services provider appointed Vyacheslav Smolyaninov as chief strategist and deputy head of equity research for the Russian market. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.