MOVES- Citigroup, HSBC, AIG, Perella Weinberg

(Adds Citigroup, AIG; Updates HSBC)
April 10 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The U.S. bank's head of franchise risk and strategy, Brian
Leach, will retire at the end of April, according to a filing
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Andrew McMurdo, the bank's global head of loan syndicate,
leveraged and acquisition finance and head of EMEA loan
syndicate, is leaving, banking sources said.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (AIG)
The insurer appointed Michael Brady as its first chief
technology officer, effective April 13. Brady's responsibilities
will include overseeing the infrastructure, applications
development methodology, and architecture functions of AIG's
technology organization, Chief Information Officer Phil Fasano
wrote in a memo to employees.
PERELLA WEINBERG
The investment bank said telecom banker George Young III
from Lazard would join the company as a partner, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)