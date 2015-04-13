MOVES-JPMorgan, U.S. Bancorp

April 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co

The financial group has named Emilio Saracho vice-chairman and promoted Vis Raghavan to replace him as deputy CEO of its commercial and investment bank (CIB) in Europe.

U.S. Bancorp

The Private Client Reserve, a division of U.S. Bancorp's wealth management unit, has appointed Mark Benskin managing director. Benskin joins from BMO Bank.

ICAP Plc

The world's largest interdealer broker said it appointed Stuart Bridges, an insurance veteran and financial chief of Hiscox Ltd as group finance director.

M&G Investments

Infracapital, the infrastructure investment arm of M&G Investments, has appointed Andy Matthews to lead its greenfield infrastructure investment activities. Matthews joins from 3i Group Plc's infrastructure team.

3i Group Plc

The investment manager group appointed Simon Thompson as non-executive chairman to replace Adrian Montague. 3i also appointed Jonathan Asquith deputy chairman. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi)