MOVES- E&Y, Barclays, BlackRock, UBS, KPMG

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC
The wealth manager named Brian Lopez senior business development officer. Lopez, who will be based in Boston, previously served as a vice president and account executive at Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group.
ERNST & YOUNG FINANCIAL SERVICES ORGANIZATION
Ernst & Young Financial Services Organization, part of audit firm Ernst & Young LLP, appointed David Emmel executive director.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has promoted Sam Dean and Crispin Osborne to be co-heads of banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, filling a role that has been vacant for a year after its previous holder Richard Taylor took on global oversight of the business, according to a memo seen by IFR.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager appointed Yoshiyuki Izawa as chairman and country head of Japan, effective May 18. Izawa joins from Japan Post Bank, where he was its CEO for more than five years.
UBS
Morgan Stanley banker Heiko Horn is leaving the U.S. bank to rejoin UBS as a managing director in its global industrials group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
KPMG LLP
KPMG has named Lynne Doughtie, head of the firm's advisory and consulting business, as its U.S. chairman and chief executive, the second woman this year to be tapped as CEO of a major U.S. accounting and consulting firm.
BANK OF CYPRUS
Chief Executive John Hourican, appointed to the top position in late 2013, resigned for personal reasons. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.