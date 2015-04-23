MOVES-Credit Suisse, EFG, Lasalle Investment, RBC Capital

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank hired Bruce Harting as a managing director in its financial institutions group, starting next month.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
The Swiss private bank said it had appointed Joachim Straehle as its new chief executive, replacing John Williamson, who is to take on the role of vice chairman.
ING GROEP NV
Emerging market bond trader James Randall has left ING, according to sources. Randall was a director, emerging credit flow trader, with a focus on Russia.
LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The real estate investment manager named Christina Sandkuhler as EMEA public relations manager. Sandkuhler will report to LaSalle's director of global corporate communications, Stefanie Murphy.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The company appointed Michael Kloth head of Germany and Austria credit sales, based in Frankfurt. He will report to Janet Wilkinson, head of Continental European credit sales.
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC
The asset manager named Nizam Hamid head of sales for Europe.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The Swiss company, which specializes in asset management and private banking, appointed Weiwei Li head of Chinese equities. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.