MOVES-EY, TCW, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Electra Partners

April 24 The following financial services
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm said Anne Buscaglia had joined the firm as
executive director in its business tax advisory practice in New
York from Morgan Stanley.
TCW GROUP
The asset management firm appointed Jae Lee a senior vice
president in its emerging markets group.
CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup has hired Simon Yuan, a former Credit Suisse
banker, to head China FIG (financial institutions
group) investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters on Friday.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
JPMorgan appointed Karen Li as head of China equity
research. Li, who joined the bank in 2005, will continue in her
role as head of infrastructure and industrials research for
Asia.
ELECTRA PARTNERS
London-based private equity fund Electra Partners promoted
Charles Elkington and Chris Hanna as partners and announced
other changes in line with its long-term succession plan.
