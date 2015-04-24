MOVES-EY, TCW, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Electra Partners

April 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm said Anne Buscaglia had joined the firm as executive director in its business tax advisory practice in New York from Morgan Stanley.

TCW GROUP

The asset management firm appointed Jae Lee a senior vice president in its emerging markets group.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup has hired Simon Yuan, a former Credit Suisse banker, to head China FIG (financial institutions group) investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

JPMorgan appointed Karen Li as head of China equity research. Li, who joined the bank in 2005, will continue in her role as head of infrastructure and industrials research for Asia.

ELECTRA PARTNERS

London-based private equity fund Electra Partners promoted Charles Elkington and Chris Hanna as partners and announced other changes in line with its long-term succession plan. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)