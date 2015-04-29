MOVES-Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, HSBC Bank, Falcon Private Bank

April 29 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI
The unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has
hired two senior bankers specialising in financial institutions
as it looks to expand its Asian corporate banking platform.
Peter Heidinger will join as co-head of corporate banking
for Asia and Oceania and Frederic Cabay as head of financial
institutions for the same region.
Both new hires will be based in Singapore.
HSBC BANK PLC
HSBC has appointed Bryan Pascoe as group treasurer,
effective May 5. Pascoe is currently global head of debt capital
markets, a position to which he was appointed in December 2010.
Pascoe replaces Thierry Roland in the treasurer's role.
Roland will become CEO, global banking and markets for the
Americas, based in New York, taking over from Patrick Nolan, who
is returning to London as vice chairman for banking.
Pascoe's DCM responsibilities will be taken on by Alexi Chan
and Jean-Marc Mercier, who have been appointed global co-heads,
effective immediately.
FALCON PRIVATE BANK
The Swiss-based bank said it reappointed Mohamed Badawy
Al-Husseiny, the chief executive of its Abu Dhabi-based owner,
to its board.
Al-Husseiny is CEO of fund Aabar Investments, which bought
Falcon from American International Group (AIG) in 2009.
Al-Husseiny was on Falcon's board since then through 2013.
His return to Falcon's board is effective immediately and he
replaces James Sullivan, who resigned.
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)