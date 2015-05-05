MOVES- Bank of America, TPG Capital, Citigroup

May 5 The following financial services industry
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The bank said Chris Cormier, former head of technology
equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE, is joining
the bank to focus on technology, media, telecom and industrial
IPOs, according to an internal memo on Monday.
TPG CAPITAL LP
The U.S. private equity firm that fired its spokesman and is
suing him for allegedly leaking confidential documents to the
media, has hired Luke Barrett as Director of External Affairs
based in New York, the company said Monday.
CITIGROUP INC
The company said it appointed its co-president, James
Forese, president of the company, effective June 1. Forese, 52 ,
will take on his new role in addition to his role as Chief
Executive of Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP
The employee broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial
Inc, hired three complex managers from UBS Group AG
and Wells Fargo & Co. Judson Potter comes from
UBS, where he was most recently responsible for overseeing over
40 advisers with $4.5 billion in client assets under management.
SCIPION CAPITAL GROUP
The investment manager appointed Taran Bains head of sales
and marketing. Bains has more than 18 years of portfolio
management experience, Scipion Capital said on Tuesday.
UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Alistair Mackenzie associate
sales director. Mackenzie joins from alternative investment
specialist Curzon Capital, UBS Global said on Tuesday.
MMA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
The company said David Felix would join MMA Energy Capital
LLC, its energy lending business, as vice president of business
development. He will be responsible for growing the unit's
renewable energy lending practice.
