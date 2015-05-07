MOVES- Mercer, Hastings Insurance Group

BRIEF-Eagle Bulk says takes delivery of M/V Southport Eagle
* Eagle bulk takes delivery of m/v southport eagle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MERCER
The unit of Marsh & McLennan Co appointed Chua Boon Lee as principal, ASEAN Investment Consulting. Based in Singapore, Boon Lee will lead project teams across ASEAN and report to Soon Kian Lee, ASEAN business leader.
HASTINGS INSURANCE GROUP
The British insurer appointed Mike Fairey non-executive chairman. Fairey, who was also deputy chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, will join Hastings from June 1.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months
* Aurora announces senior management change, appoints Glen Ibbott as chief financial officer