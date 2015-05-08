MOVES- Barclays, Old Mutual Global Investors, HSBC

May 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS
The company has hired Yumi Yang from Deutsche Bank as a
director for its sovereign, supranational and agencies syndicate
desk. Yang will replace Fabianna Del Canto, who moved to New
York in February to cover SSA and emerging markets syndicate at
Barclays.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The British asset management company named Dominik Issler
head of its Zurich-based business covering Germany, Austria and
Switzerland. Issler joined Old Mutual last week from Martin
Currie Investment Management, owned by Legg Mason Inc. He
worked as Martin Currie's director and regional head based in
Switzerland from 2010.
HSBC
The company said Adam Bothamley had been appointed as global
head of debt syndicate. Bothamley's appointment follows a
reshuffle at the bank last week in which Jean-Marc Mercier, the
former head of global debt syndicate, became global co-head of
DCM along with Alexi Chan.
MAN GLG
The discretionary investment management business of Man
Group Plc, appointed Simon Pickard and Edward Cole
portfolio managers to drive its soon-to-be-launched
unconstrained emerging equity strategy.
UBS AG
The company said David Chin, head of Asia investment banking
business, is retiring from the Swiss bank after more than two
decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters on Friday.
CRESCENT CAPITAL GROUP LP
The investment firm said it appointed Peter Mitchell as
senior vice president of investor relations. Mitchell would be
responsible for marketing the firm's strategies to institutional
investors, including public pension plans and multi-employer
pension plans.
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)