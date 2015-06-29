MOVES-UBS, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Walker Crips

(Adds Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BNY Mellon, U.S. Bank Wealth
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Henrik Aslaksen, the global head of mergers and acquisitions
at Deutsche Bank, is to leave the bank, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss bank appointed Andrew Williamson head of client
coverage and Matthew Rule head of investment products and
services for Asia Pacific.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment bank has promoted Colleen Foster to global
head of commodities sales, taking the global role as Goldman's
European and Asia sales chief retires after two decades at the
Wall Street bank, according to a memo.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank's head of EU loan trading Matthew Leventhal has
relocated to New York, banking sources said on Monday.
Separately, the bank appointed Richard Fisher, former
president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve
Bank of Dallas, as a senior adviser, effective July 1.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
World's No.1 custody bank, named Lillian Peters as senior
wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Miami office.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp appointed
Andy Fent as an adviser for the private client reserve of U.S.
Bank in Kansas City.
GOLDPOINT PARTNERS
The private equity affiliate of New York Life Investments,
appointed Sean Gelb as chief financial officer.
M&G INVESTMENTS
The asset management unit of Prudential Plc
appointed Jeik Sohn its first investment specialist in Asia.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The UK-based investment management company appointed Tony
Manning an investment manager.
KFW
Petra Wehlert is to take over as head of capital markets at
German agency KfW following the retirement of capital markets
veteran Horst Seissinger.
INVESTCORP BANK BSC
Investcorp has hired Tony Robinson as its chief financial
officer effective July 1, the Bahrain-based alternative
investment firm said on Sunday.
SAINSBURY'S BANK PLC
The unit of British supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc
appointed Michael Ross non-executive director, effective Monday.
SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The property investment manager named Peter Brostrom as head
of the Nordic region following Hakan Blixt's said he would
leave.
CITY NOBLE
The pensions and investments advisory firm appointed
Birgitta Bostrom as an associate to help drive growth of its
advisory business.
PEAK REINSURANCE CO LTD
The Hong Kong-based global reinsurer appointed Eckart Roth
chief risk officer, effective July 1.
COOPER GAY SWETT & CRAWFORD LTD
The London-based reinsurance and retail insurance broker
appointed Steve Hearn as group chief executive, effective Nov.
2.
