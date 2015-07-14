MOVES-Intermediate Capital, LaSalle Investment, BTIG

(Adds BMO Capital Markets, Aberdeen Asset Management)
July 14 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BMO CAPITAL MARKETS
The brokerage firm appointed Carl Kirst as the U.S. director
of research, effective Aug. 3.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The European asset management company named former UK shadow
pensions minister Gregg McClymont as head of a newly created
retirement savings division.
LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The real estate investment manager appointed Miranda Monro
national director in its London asset management team.
BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The UK-based investment manager appointed Tom Meredith
investment manager in its Leamington Spa office.
PEAK REINSURANCE CO LTD
The Hong Kong-based reinsurer appointed Railovy Boyer
director for underwriting.
MITON GROUP PLC
The UK-based investment manager appointed Carlos Moreno
European equities fund manager in its investment team.
NOW:PENSIONS
The UK unit of Danish pension fund ATP appointed Adrian
Boulding director of policy.
BTIG LTD
The unit of financial services firm BTIG LLC said it would
open an office in Edinburgh in Scotland, which would be managed
by Stephen Harley, the managing director of institutional
equities at BTIG.
AUERBACH GRAYSON & CO LLC
The New York-based brokerage firm appointed Alex Seiler
president, effective July 1.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
The UK-based asset manager appointed Michael Curtis and
Benjamin Edgar portfolio managers and co-heads of its European
loans business.
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)