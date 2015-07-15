MOVES- Barclays, Citigroup, Willis, Permira

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
(Adds Willis, Permira)
July 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank appointed Victor Wang director, head of China financials research and China equity strategy.
CITIGROUP INC
Sameer Patel, a corporate debt syndicate banker at Citigroup, has left the bank, according to a source familiar with the matter.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Brian Shea head of Europe for its insurance investment banking division, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory.
PERMIRA
The UK-based investment firm appointed Ryotaro Fujii managing director and head of Japan, and Yoichiro Furuse chairman of Japan.
HARGREAVE HALE
The UK-based investment manager said Simon Raggett would join its Worcester office in October as an investment manager. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.