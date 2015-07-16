MOVES- Ernst & Young, Columbia Threadneedle, ITG Canada

(Adds Eagle Asset Management, ITG Canda)
EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
The financial services company appointed Jay Natkow as the
national director of Defined Contribution Investments Only
(DCIO) sales.
ITG CANADA CORP
The research broker, an affiliate of Investment Technology
Group Inc, said it appointed company veteran Etienne
Phaneuf as chief executive.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm appointed Dan DeRocco to its national tax
department-tax performance advisory.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a unit of financial
services firm Ameriprise Financial Inc, named Benjamin
Boyer as sales director of financial institutions for Romandie
and Ticino regions of Switzerland with immediate effect.
MITON GROUP PLC
The UK-based asset manager said it appointed Carlos Moreno
to its investment team as European equities fund manager.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The financial services provider said it appointed Jason
Forschler as a managing director in its advisory business.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON HOLDINGS LTD
The UK-based financial services provider said it appointed
Elizabeth Chambers as a non-executive director with immediate
effect.
