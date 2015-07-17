MOVES-ANZ, Valad Europe, Old Mutual Global

(Adds Old Mutual Global Investors)

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The Australia-based bank appointed Francyn Stuckey global head of capabilities and client solutions in its transaction banking business.

VALAD EUROPE

The real estate investment manager, which is a unit of Australia-based Cromwell Property Group, promoted Claire Treacy to chief financial officer.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The asset manager's property division appointed Simon Moscow head of asset management for the UK and Stephen Walker deputy head.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

Asset manager Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc, said Craig Stevenson has joined the firm as global head of investment consultant relationships on July 15. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)